Alabama DL prospect has Clemson No. 1

A big defensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State, with more than half a dozen Power Five offers under his belt, has his sights set on earning an offer from Clemson moving forward.

The Tigers haven’t offered any class of 2025 prospects yet, as they typically don’t offer recruits until the summer before their junior year. But one rising junior in the 2025 class – Opelika (Ala.) defensive end Malik Autry – is locked in on working for an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program in the future.

“Recruiting is going good,” Autry told The Clemson Insider recently. “Right now my focus is getting the Clemson offer. Nothing else matters.”

Autry is on Clemson’s recruiting radar. The Tigers are showing interest in the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, and Lemanski Hall paid a visit to Opelika High School recently.

Although Autry’s communication with Hall is limited by NCAA rules right now, Autry does what he can to stay in touch with Hall – and he has already grown quite fond of Clemson’s defensive ends coach.

“Coach Hall was just at my school, the other week,” Autry said. “I text Coach Hall all the time, even though he can’t respond. I look at him as my future coach even though he isn’t just yet.”

Autry has been to Clemson several times, having visited last March and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the last two summers. He also traveled to Tiger Town for the NC State game this past October.

“The Clemson visit (for the NC State game) went great, love the school. Always have,” Autry said. “Out of all my schools, that’s the one I’ve been to the most. I love Coach Hall and (Defensive tackles) Coach (Nick) Eason. I love how loyal and genuine the whole Clemson family is.”

Autry is looking to get back on campus multiple times over the coming months.

“This offseason I definitely hope to visit Clemson in spring and camp again this summer,” he said.

Autry has accumulated early offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Kentucky and LSU.

Even though he doesn’t have an offer from the Tigers just yet, they’re still sitting as his favorite early in the recruiting process.

“Clemson is my No. 1,” he said.