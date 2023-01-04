Former Tiger draws high praise from ex-NFL player, current analyst

Following his impressive performance in an NFL game on Sunday, a former Clemson standout drew praise from this former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst.

Brian Baldinger showed a lot of love via social media to former Tiger and current New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

“(Lawrence) is having as good a season as any DT in the NFL,” Baldinger wrote on Twitter. “His immense power was on display Sunday and no one has a better sack dance! A true all-pro player. His power has been unleashed”

Lawrence, who earned his first career Pro Bowl nod this season in his fourth NFL campaign, was an absolute menace vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday when he posted five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. His sack was even more impressive considering how he ran over Colts star O-lineman Quenton Nelson en route to taking down quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Baldinger doesn’t think any Giants defender has been better this year than Lawrence, who has 68 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles — all career highs.

“Dexter Lawrence has been the best player on the Giants’ defense all year, start to finish,” Baldinger said of the Giants’ 2019 first-round draft pick.

You can watch Baldinger — who had a 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles — break down a couple of Lawrence’s big plays in Sunday’s game vs. the Colts below:

.@Giants @llawrencesexy is having as good a season as any DT in the NFL. His immense power was on display Sunday and no one has a better sack dance! A true all-pro player. His power has been unleashed #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PA4ggiA9JJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

