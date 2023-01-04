Hamlin's father asks for criticism of Higgins to stop

The father of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come out and publicly asked people to leave Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins alone, according to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey.

The former Clemson star was the player Hamlin tackled on the field Monday night before Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

It has been reported that Higgins has been receiving hate and death threats online due to the incident.

Damar Hamlin's father is asking for criticism of Tee Higgins to stop, per @ColeyHarvey Higgins collided with Hamlin before he collapsed during Monday's game pic.twitter.com/GFhcoDLDMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2023

