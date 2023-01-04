Henry officially announces his decision

A veteran Clemson defensive end has officially announced his NFL decision.

KJ Henry announced via social media Wednesday afternoon that he is delcaring for the 2023 NFL Draft:

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for just allowing me the opportunity to come to this great university and show out for you guys. I want to thank my family — my mother, sister, my dad and my brother and all that crew back home who’s been the support for me ever since I’ve shown up to Clemson. Unwavering, and the love that they’ve shown for me, and I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without them.

“I want to thank my teammates, my brothers. Since day one, it’s been an up-and-down journey for me. But you guys have been right by my side, just with the laugh and the love and the memories, on and off the field and I’ve really appreciated every single moment we’ve had together.

“I want to thank my coaches and the support staff here at Clemson. It really is a family. You guys have been there for me on and off the field as well, really helping me mature through this program and just helping me reach the goals that I really set out as a freshman.

“Lastly, I want to thank the fans, the university and this great community for the best support a kid from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, could ever ask for. Whether it be on the field, in the classroom or helping my dad find a new kidney, you guys have been there every step of the way and I’m forever indebted for the support and love that you’ve shown my family and myself.

“With that being said, my time here has come to an end. It’s not over. It’s until I see you next time. But it’s my time to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Much love.”

A second-team All-ACC selection by the league’s media and coaches in 2022, Henry started all 14 games, collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures in 659 defensive snaps.

Henry registered 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games (24 starts) at Clemson from 2018-22.

