One Tiger named to ESPN's true freshman All-America team

ESPN this week published its true freshman All-America team (subscription required), and one Clemson frosh was recognized after his outstanding first year with the Tigers.

Antonio Williams is one of three receivers that made ESPN’s true freshman All-America team, along with Texas A&M’s Evan Stewart and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

A highly regarded wide receiver from Dutch Fork High School, where he was rated as a top-100 player nationally by multiple outlets, Williams made an immediate impact for Clemson in 2022 during which he posted 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in addition to serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season.

“Williams was the No. 84 recruit in the 2022 class and the fourth-best prospect in the state of South Carolina,” the ESPN article stated. “Clemson needed playmakers at receiver, and Williams helped provide a spark for the offense this season. He led the team in receiving yards with 604 and also had four receiving touchdowns.”

Williams’ 10 starts were the most by a Clemson freshman receiver since Hunter Renfrow’s redshirt freshman season (10 in 2015) and the most by a true freshman receiver at Clemson since Sammy Watkins (10 in 2011).

