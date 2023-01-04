Tennessee fan 'trolls' Swinney

A Tennessee fan decided he would get back at Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for the “flipping burgers” comment he made after Tennessee lost to South Carolina.

After that game, Swinney spoke during his radio call-in show about how the Tigers had to win to get into the College Football Playoff. He used the fact that Tennessee lost as a motivational tool, telling his team if you don’t lock in, you could end up like the Volunteers:

“When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs. They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend, ‘What are we? Are we 3 or 4? Where are we going? Are we in Arizona or are we in Atlanta?’ And the next thing you know, you forget you’ve gotta go play.”

The quote, obviously, upset a lot of Vols fans after watching their playoff chances disappear. And it seems like one Vols fan decided to have a little fun with Swinney after Tennessee’s win over the Tigers in the Orange Bowl.

That fan sent Dabo $104 worth of Omaha Steak burgers — and he posted receipts, and the FedEx delivery confirmation.

