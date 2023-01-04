Who does Peter Woods remind this ESPN analyst of?

Five-star Clemson signee Peter Woods was tearing it up in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The defensive lineman from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) single-handedly dominated one drive with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a sack. He also later tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that led to an interception.

“He’s just throwing people around,” ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said during the network’s coverage of the game.

ESPN analyst Craig Haubert spoke more about Woods, likening him to Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who had a big showing in the Under Armour All-America Game back in 2019.

“He is a competitor,” Haubert said of Woods. “Explosiveness… He reminds me so much of Tyler Davis, who wreaked havoc at this Under Armour All-America Game, then had a big freshman year. Has struggled to stay healthy. But maybe not one of these guys that’s going to walk in a room and wow you with his physical presence. But great with leverage and power.”

Woods is ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 players regardless of position — the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class — according to ESPN, which ranked him No. 9 overall and as the best defensive tackle in the nation.

Woods, who led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Woods committed to Clemson on July 8, 2022, signed on Dec. 21 and is expected to enroll this month.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

