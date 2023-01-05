Bad news for South Carolina

Bad news for the South Carolina football program:

South Carolina’s defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman.

South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Burch is coming off a junior season in 2022 during which he posted career highs with 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. His tackle total ranked third on the team, while he was second on the team in sacks and third in tackles for loss.

A former five-star prospect in the 2020 class, Burch came to Columbia as the second-highest-ranked recruit in school history behind only Jadeveon Clowney, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Burch, a product of Hammond School in Columbia, was ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 8 overall prospect nationally in the 2020 class per the composite rankings.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

