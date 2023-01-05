Big news for Notre Dame

Big news for the Notre Dame football program:

Former Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman is heading to Notre Dame. He announced his decision via social media Thursday.

Hartman entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27.

Next season will mark Hartman’s sixth in college. After missing the first game of the 2022 season due to a blood clot, Hartman came back and completed a career-high 63 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 12 games.

Hartman has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining. In his career at Wake Forest, he threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions.

