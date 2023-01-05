Brownell gives the latest on injured guard

While Clemson’s men’s basketball team continues its early surge in ACC play, the Tigers are still waiting to get a significant contributor back in the fold.

Clemson has won three straight games despite not having the services of junior guard Alex Hemenway, who continues to battle a case of plantar fasciitis. Hemenway watched from the visitors’ bench Wednesday night as the Tigers got a road victory over Virginia Tech to move to 4-0 in ACC play.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said afterward that Hemenway, the team’s top 3-point shooter (50%), hasn’t yet progressed in his rehab.

“He did a couple of things this week,” Brownell said. “We hoped it would be a little better than the results from what he’s doing with the trainers, the doctors and the staff. So we pretty much knew right away that he’s not going to play against Virginia Tech.”

As for whether or not Hemenway will be available when Clemson travels to Pitt on Saturday, Brownell said it’s doubtful. With Hemenway still trying to work his way to the next stage of the rehab process, Brownell said it’s hard to know when Hemenway will be back on the court.

“Obviously, these guys, they do things to test (the injury), and if it goes well, then you go to the next stage,” Brownell said. “And if it doesn’t, you stay where you’re at. And he didn’t really move to the next stage.”

Hemenway, who last played Dec. 17 against Richmond, is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 54.2% from the floor this season. Brownell has tried some different lineups in his absence, starting sophomore forward Ian Schieffelin in three of the last four games and true freshman RJ Godfrey in one of them.

Godfrey scored a season-high 10 points against Virginia Tech in his most extended minutes of the season (16).

