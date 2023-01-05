In one player's opinion, Clemson has 'what we need' to be elite again

Clemson just completed another season with double-digit wins, but the question lingers as to whether or not the Tigers can return to elite status under Dabo Swinney.

One player not only believes Clemson will but that the Tigers also have the pieces already in place to do so.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve got what we need to get where we want to go,” running back Will Shipley said.

Shipley just completed his sophomore season, a personal success for the former five-star signee. He became Clemson’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 and finished second in the ACC with 15 rushing touchdowns.

His production helped the Tigers win 11 games as well as their seventh ACC championship in the last eight years, but Clemson missed out on the College Football Playoff for the second straight season after losing two games during the regular season.

Both of them came at the hands of fellow Power Five teams outside of the ACC, including a bitter home setback to South Carolina. That ended the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak against its in-state rival.

Clemson capped the season with a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl last week, its second-most lopsided loss of the season. Notre Dame beat the Tigers by three touchdowns in early November as part of Clemson’s second consecutive three-loss season.

Clemson is set to lose some significant contributors, including defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry, linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden. The Tigers are still awaiting decisions from some of its other draft-eligible prospects.

No players have entered the transfer portal since season ended, though. And even if the Tigers lose some more to the NFL Draft, Shipley is part of a nucleus of high-end talent that’s expected to be back next season.

Clemson could return as many as four starting offensive linemen. Sophomore linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter were two of the team’s top three tacklers this season, and the Tigers are in line to have every starter back in the secondary with Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips announcing their returns.

Jake Briningstool looks like the Tigers’ next TE1 after having a breakout sophomore season. Interceptions leader R.J. Mickens has eligibility left. Receiver Antonio Williams is a freshman All-American. And former five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik will look to take the next step in his development after becoming the starter late in his freshman season.

“I think we’ve got a bunch of dudes on this team that are hungry and hungry to come back next year and prove something,” Shipley said. “Got to keep our heads down, got to work in the offseason and get right back to it.”

