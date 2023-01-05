Ingle named preseason All-American

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior catcher Cooper Ingle (Asheville, N.C.) was named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game on Wednesday. Ingle is the third-highest rated catcher in the country by Perfect Game, as it only lists one catcher on each of its All-America teams.

In 2022, Ingle hit .351 with 52 runs, 13 doubles, eight homers, 44 RBIs and a .449 on-base percentage in 54 games. He led the team in multiple-hit games (23) and only struck out 29 times in 211 at-bats. He also threw out 12 of 31 basestealers.

Ingle and the Tigers begin the 2023 season on Feb. 17 against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

