Joe Burrow on how Tee Higgins is doing

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Wednesday following the scary moments that took place with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills.

Burrow was asked how his teammate Tee Higgins is doing. The former Clemson wide receiver, of course, was the player Hamlin tackled before Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Week 17 game.

“Tee’s doing well,” Burrow said. “He’s pretty shaken up, just like all of us. We’ve, like I said, never seen anything like that. Unfortunate as it is, that’s part of the game and something that you hope never happens, but as we saw on Monday night, can and will happen.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family, Tee and everyone that was involved in the situation.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

