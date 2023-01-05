Thomas announces his decision

The Clemson football program got more good news on Thursday.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced he is returning to Clemson for his sixth season in 2023.

“I’m returning to Clemson University to play college football — not only to play, but to dominate it and be the best defensive prospect in the country and lead this team to win another national championship,” Thomas said in a social media post.

Thomas was limited by a foot injury to three games in 2022, collecting four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps.

After missing the first five games of the season due to a foot injury suffered in fall camp, Thomas returned to action at Boston College, where despite playing only six snaps, he earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after posting two sacks, a forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit. He earned the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s MVP.

A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas is credited with 116 tackles (31.5 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,385 defensive snaps over 49 games (19 starts) at Clemson from 2018-22.

Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths" pic.twitter.com/AQkziFxaDc — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 5, 2023

