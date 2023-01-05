Tigers in top 6 for priority in-state OL target

Clemson made the cut Thursday for a top in-state target in the 2024 class.

Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) offensive lineman Kam Pringle announced a top six featuring Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class last June and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Pringle. He visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and returned to campus during the season.

Pringle is the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

