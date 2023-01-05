Where Clemson players landed in ESPN's latest mock draft

An ESPN NFL Draft Analyst released his first mock draft of the year this week (subscription required), giving his early first-round predictions for April’s draft.

Right now, ESPN’s Jordan Reid sees a trio of Clemson products being selected within the top 16 picks, including a pair in the top 10.

Reid has defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming off the board with the sixth overall pick to the Detroit Lions.

“The Lions have quickly turned into one of the most exciting teams in the league, but their defense still requires a lot of work,” Reid wrote. “Detroit allows 6.3 yards per play and 398.7 yards per game, both last in the NFL. The defensive front has promising young playmakers in Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and James Houston, but adding Bresee would give the Lions a stout run defender up the middle. He would fit into Detroit’s scheme right away as a 1- or 3-technique, and I already see a pro-ready arsenal of pass-rush moves to complement his heavy hands against the run.”

Reid projects defensive end Myles Murphy to get taken two picks after Bresee, going eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

“Atlanta will look to shore up both the offensive and defensive lines this spring, and Murphy would be a big part of that,” Reid wrote. “He could play multiple spots in defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ 3-4 scheme. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, Murphy is a pressure generator with a full arsenal of pass-rush moves. The Falcons have only gotten pressure on 20.6% of opponent dropbacks this season (last in the NFL), so I really like Murphy’s fit alongside Grady Jarrett. Atlanta hasn’t seen a player reach double-digit sacks in a season since Vic Beasley had 15.5 in 2016.”

Reid predicts the Seattle Seahawks to grab linebacker Trenton Simpson a little later in the first round at No. 16 overall.

“We already got the Seahawks arguably the best prospect in the class in (Alabama’s Will) Anderson, and now they land a versatile linebacker who thrives in numerous alignments and can get after the quarterback,” Reid wrote. “Simpson can make an impact as a stack linebacker or bring pressure off the edge, and he’s an ideal fit for Seattle’s scheme. The Seahawks might still be in the playoff hunt, but this defense has allowed 5.6 yards per play and only gotten pressure 27.9% of the time (both rank 23rd). So doubling up on the front seven makes sense here, especially since Simpson can help as a pass-rusher (12.5 career sacks).”

Murphy was a first-team All-ACC selection this season, while Bresee received second-team All-ACC honors and Simpson got a third-team all-conference nod.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

