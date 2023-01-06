Clemson hoops aims to maximize week of opportunity at Pitt

Brad Brownell said it hasn’t been discussed with his players, but Clemson’s men’s basketball coach also knows they’re not naive.

“Guys know,” Brownell said.

The “it” being referenced here is this week, one that could come to an end with the Tigers sitting alone atop the ACC standings. Clemson will stay on the road Saturday at Pittsburgh in a matchup of the last remaining unbeatens in conference play.

More importantly for the Tigers, it’s another chance early in the league slate to add a gold star to their postseason resume even if it’s not the main topic of conversation at this point.

“It’s early January, so we’re not really talking about all those kinds of things yet,” Brownell said.

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) continued its perfect start to ACC play Wednesday with its win at Virginia Tech, which doubled as the Tigers’ first Quad 1 victory of the season. They’ll go for another one against the Panthers (11-4, 4-0), who’ve only strengthened their numbers as of late.

Pitt began the week at No. 70 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which was already going to make this weekend’s game a Quad 1 opportunity for Clemson since road contests against top-75 NET teams fall into that quadrant. But the Panthers have jumped six spots to No. 64 following their midweek win over a Virginia squad that still has the highest NET ranking among ACC teams (19).

It’s part of what’s been a turnaround season for Pitt so far under fifth-year coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers, who have already matched their win total from last season, also have wins over North Carolina, NC State and Syracuse in league play and picked up another Quad 1 victory over Northwestern in the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Meanwhile, Clemson is looking for another quality win to help offset a pair of Quad 4 losses the Tigers suffered in the non-conference to South Carolina and Loyola-Chicago. Since that loss to Loyola on Dec. 10, Clemson has won four in a row, three of those coming by double digits.

The three-headed monster of Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall and Chase Hunter is leading the way. Tyson is now averaging a double-double on the season (15.5 points, 10 rebounds) after scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 more boards against Virginia Tech. Hunter is averaging 14.5 points while Hall, Clemson’s star big, is up to 12.6 points per game on 53.6% shooting from the field after returning to the starting lineup eight games ago.

Keeping the momentum going against Pitt won’t be easy. The Panthers, paced by Blake Hinson’s 17 points per game, are riding a five-game win streak and have only lost once at home this season.

But if the Tigers can pull out another win, it would end on a high a week that could prove to be an important one when Clemson looks back on it come March.

“We’re just trying to get better, play good basketball and figure out how to win some tough games,” Brownell said.

