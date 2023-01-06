Former Clemson wide receiver announces transfer destination

A former Clemson wide receiver has found a new college home.

E.J. Williams announced via social media Friday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Indiana.

In early December, Williams announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

A former four-star signee, Williams played in 13 games for Clemson this season but saw a drop in production from his first two seasons with the Tigers. He had just seven catches for 70 yards.

The Phenix City, Ala., native recorded 40 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns in 888 offensive snaps over 33 games (six starts) with Clemson from 2020-22.

You Gotta Take Risk To Be In This Position💯 pic.twitter.com/aHg94B7OeA — E.J. Williams (@_ejda1) January 6, 2023

