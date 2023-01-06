Former Tiger reportedly has new coaching gig

A former Clemson wide receiver reportedly has a new coaching gig.

Xavier Dye is being added to Coastal Carolina’s staff as running backs coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Dye previously held coaching positions at West Virginia and USF. He was named USF wide receivers coach on Dec. 21, 2019, becoming the first on-field coaching staff hire on head coach Jeff Scott’s first staff.

In 2021, Dye took on recruiting coordinator duties in his second season and shifted his on-field responsibility to oversight of the tight ends. In 2022, Dye’s tight ends contributed to year-over-year improvements in total offense (350 to 390 ypg), rushing offense (158 to 197 ypg), scoring offense (23.2 to 28.9 ppg), third down conversions (34.3 to 39.1 percent), red zone conversions (76.7 to 85.1 percent), pass efficiency (107.56 to 130.22) and passing touchdowns (6 to 18) from 2021.

Dye, a wide receiver at Clemson (2007-10), was coached by Scott in his final three seasons as a Tiger and served as a graduate assistant working with the receiving corps for two seasons at Clemson (2017-18), working under Scott who was then co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. He came to USF after serving as wide receivers coach on head coach Neal Brown’s first staff at West Virginia during the 2019 season.

A native of Greenwood, S.C., Dye served as an offensive graduate assistant coach working with the receiving corps for two years at Clemson (2017-18). The Tigers posted a 27-2 record, won two ACC championships, made two College Football Playoff appearances and won the 2018 CFP national championship during that time.

Source: Coastal Carolina has added Kriss Proctor as the tight ends coach and Xavier Dye as the running backs coach. Proctor was a longtime QC at NC State and key in Devin Leary's development. Dye is a veteran who has been at WVU and USF. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2023

–Biographical information for Dye courtesy of USF Athletics (gousfbulls.com)

