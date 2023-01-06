Fourth-grader shares sweet letter to Higgins following Hamlin incident

Tee Higgins was sent some sweet words from this elementary schooler, who wanted to make sure he knows that what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin isn’t his fault.

During the Hamilton City School District’s “We BILLieve Day,” a fourth-grader from Cincinnati by the name of Claire shared a letter she wrote to Higgins.

The former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, of course, is the player Hamlin tackled before Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game.

Hamilton City School District students were encouraged to write letters to Hamlin and family, as well as Higgins, the Bengals and Bills as part of the schools’ “We BILLieve Day” event.

Karin Johnson, a reporter for WLWT-News 5 in Cincinnati, posted a video on Twitter of Claire reading the letter she wrote to Higgins.

“Dear Tee Higgins, nothing was your fault,” Claire read. “It was just a tackle. I mean it’s football for God’s sake. But what the most important situation right now is that Damar Hamlin is OK. He is doing fine and he is awake. I don’t want you to feel guilt inside. Everyone gets hurt in football. But stay positive, and go Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills gave another positive update on Hamlin via social media Friday morning, saying in a statement that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and he continues to make remarkable progress in his recovery. According to the statement, his neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. The Bills also noted that he FaceTimed into their team meeting Friday to talk to players and coaches.

Higgins’ mom replied to the following tweet of Claire’s message to Higgins, saying that she’d make sure he sees it.

Thank u Claire that’s the sweetest & I’m going to make sure he sees this 🧡🖤 https://t.co/m1MzePhJQR — TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 🧡🖤 (@adizlady) January 6, 2023

