Huge honor for Clemson signee Green

Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green earned the state’s top honor on Friday.

Dutch Fork’s running back was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

It was the third year in a row that a Clemson player has won the award. Trent Pearman was the winner the past two years.

Green led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022, when he rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) and finished fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage. He added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns.