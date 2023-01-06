Huge honor for Clemson signee Green

Huge honor for Clemson signee Green

Football

Huge honor for Clemson signee Green

By January 6, 2023 9:11 am

By |

Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green earned the state’s top honor on Friday.

Dutch Fork’s running back was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

It was the third year in a row that a Clemson player has won the award.  Trent Pearman was the winner the past two years.

Green led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022, when he rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) and finished fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage. He added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18hr

Big news for the Notre Dame football program: Former Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman is heading to Notre Dame. He announced his decision via social media Thursday. Hartman entered the transfer (…)

19hr

The Clemson football program got more good news on Thursday. Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced he is returning to Clemson for his sixth season in 2023. “I’m returning to Clemson University to play college (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home