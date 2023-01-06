Josh Allen responds to Tee Higgins criticism

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a moment at the end of his press conference Thursday to respond to the criticism Tee Higgins has been getting from some.

Allen had a classy message for Higgins regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night, making a point that what occurred with Hamlin certainly was not Higgins’ fault.

The former Clemson wide receiver, of course, was the player Hamlin tackled before Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Week 17 game.

“I do want to say one more thing,” Allen said. “I haven’t reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter, and people should not be attacking him whatsoever. And I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that. Hopefully he found some relief today because, again, that’s a football play. And I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could have done in that situation. So, I just wanted to say that too.”

Encouraging news regarding Hamlin came out on Thursday morning, with the Bills saying in a statement that he has shown “remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours. The Bills said although he remains critically ill, he appears to be neurologically intact, his lungs continue to heal and he is making “steady progress.”

As Allen alluded to, Higgins was contacted by Hamlin’s family this week, and Higgins said during a media availability Thursday that he really appreciated them reaching out to him (see tweet below).

"People should not be attacking [Tee Higgins] whatsoever. … Hopefully he found some relief today, because again, that's a football play, and I hope that he doesn't hold that upon himself." — Josh Allen on Higgins. pic.twitter.com/dWNkHXtbNW — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2023

Tee Higgins on his conversation with Damar Hamlin’s mom this morning and the importance of support from Damar’s parents: pic.twitter.com/bE70d7cKMH — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

