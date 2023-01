Ruke Orhorhoro announces plans for next season

Ruke Orhorhoro went public with his decision on Friday.

The standout defensive tackle announced that he is returning to Clemson for his fifth season in 2023.

I love Clemson how could I leave!! One moreeeeee ✝️ pic.twitter.com/FBn35Zfv0U — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 6, 2023

A third-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus as a redshirt junior in 2022, Orhorhoro posted 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 14 games (nine starts).

Orhorhoro enters next season having racked up 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries across 41 games (18 starts) in his career as a Tiger from 2019-22.

