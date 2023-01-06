Tyler Davis announces decision on his future

Tyler Davis has made his decision.

The star Clemson defensive tackle announced Friday on social media that he is returning to the Tigers for his fifth season in 2023.

A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

A three-time All-ACC selection — including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022 — the Apopka, Fla., native has tallied 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) in his career as a Tiger from 2019-22.

