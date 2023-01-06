What Thomas’ return means for Clemson’s defensive line

After a week of departures, Clemson’s defensive line got some good news Thursday when Xavier Thomas announced he’ll be returning for a sixth season with the program.

What does his decision mean for that group?

Thomas has loads of experience, which isn’t easily replaceable regardless of position. And with fifth-year senior K.J. Henry as well as early entrees Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy on the way out, the Tigers’ veteran edge defender will be the second-most seasoned defensive linemen on the roster next season behind fellow end Justin Mascoll (52 games played). Thomas has played in 49 career games with 19 starts.

With an explosive first step, Thomas’ speciality is rushing the passer. It’s what Clemson desperately needs now that Henry and Murphy, who tallied 13.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Tigers, are gone. Clemson could go after another impact pass rusher in the transfer portal, but with Thomas back in the fold, it may not be the necessity that it would have otherwise been.

Outside of Thomas, Mascoll, who has just two, is the only defensive lineman on next season’s roster that’s recorded multiple sacks in college. Thomas has 96 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks for his career. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder had 17 quarterback pressures in 10 starts during the 2021 season.

Of course, this is assuming Thomas is able to stay healthy, which is essentially the reason he’s still at Clemson in the first place. Thomas was a consensus top-5 prospect coming out of Florida’s IMG Academy during the 2018 recruiting cycle and admittedly had plans to be a three-and-out player in college, but injuries and other setbacks are at least part of the reason why Thomas has yet to reach his full potential.

Thomas flashed as a freshman All-American and was a third-team all-ACC selection as a sophomore, but a bout of strep throat, complications from COVID-19 and a concussion limited him to seven games in 2020. Thomas has been candid about the mental toll all of that took on him, which nearly led to him giving up football following that season.

But Thomas returned in 2021 and had an average season by his standards, notching just 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games. He used his COVID year to return this year, vowing that his fifth season at Clemson would be his best.

But for all intents and purposes, it ended before it began. Thomas fractured his foot during preseason camp and missed the first five games. He returned long enough to remind everyone what he’s capable of when he’s on, notching a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble in just six snaps at Boston College in early October. But Thomas reaggravated his injury in practice and eventually shut it down after playing in just three games, which qualified him for a redshirt.

Now he’s back one last time to try to elevate his stock for the next level. With a clean bill of health, Thomas is the type of talent that can be one of the Tigers’ more disruptive forces up front on his way to doing that.

