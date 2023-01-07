Clemson player talks future, thanks Tiger Family

It is that time of year where players leaving give thanks to those that have played important roles in turning their development.

Senior Jordan McFadden thanks the Clemson coaches, teammates and fans for supporting him during his time as a Tiger.

McFadden had the option of returning for a sixth year next season, but told the media before the Orange Bowl that it would be his last game.

“This will be it for me,” he said. “You kind of think about it (coming back). Being at a place for so long, it gets hard to leave, and being around such great people. But I feel like it’s time for me to kind of move on and go try my chances in the pros and see what comes with that.”

Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain, McFadden earned this year’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC — Clemson’s 10th all-time selection for the award and its first since multi-time All-American Mitch Hyatt won the honor in consecutive years from 2017-18.

McFadden, a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2022, has started all 13 games for Clemson this season while playing 884 snaps. He is finishing up his third season as a starter in 2022, having played 1,971 career snaps over 42 career games (25 starts) entering this season.