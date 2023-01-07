Clemson's lingering defensive issue

Statistically speaking, Clemson’s defense had a solid 2022. But there’s one troublesome area that the Tigers still need to shore up heading into next season.

Under the direction of first-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin, the Tigers finished in the top 30 nationally in points (20.9 per game) and yards (334.4) allowed. They ranked in the top 10 in sacks (3.1) and tackles for loss (7.9). And their most consistent quality may have been stopping the run. Clemson allowed the 13th-fewest rushing yards in the FBS on a per-game basis.

But the Tigers allowed nearly a touchdown more per game compared to last season in large part because they struggled to keep the ball in front of them.

The defense was bitten time and time again by the big play, particularly through the air. With three new starters in the secondary, Clemson allowed more than 250 passing yards in eight games and more than 300 in three, finishing the season with the nation’s No. 77 pass defense.

Explosives were a primary culprit. Wake Forest averaged 16.8 yards per completion in throwing for 337 yards against the Tigers back in September. The Tigers allowed a season-high 360 yards through the air in a loss to South Carolina, including a 72-yard scoring bomb. Even Louisiana Tech, the lone Group of Five team on Clemson’s schedule this season, threw for 311 yards on just 23 completions.

The issue carried over to the Orange Bowl against Tennessee, which connected on three plays of 40 yards or more. Two of those came through the air, one a 50-yard completion to set up a touchdown and the other a 46-yarder that went for a second-half score. They were tossed by the Vols’ backup quarterback, Joe Milton III, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in Hendon Hooker’s absence to help Tennessee to a 31-14 victory.

Clemson’s defense allowed 48 completions of at least 20 yards this season, 19 more than they gave up a season ago. The Tigers also allowed seven pass plays of 40 yards or more, nearly double the number allowed the previous season (4). In all, Clemson allowed 60 plays of 20 yards or more from scrimmage after yielding just 41 such plays in 2021, which was the fewest in the ACC.

Clemson has a varying degree of experience returning to try to help the Tigers improve on that deficiency.

Senior defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips are returning for another season, which will help a secondary that’s set to have every starter back next season following a year of growing pains. Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Justin Mascoll are also returning along the defensive line, but the Tigers are also losing some significant assistance up front with star linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry off to the NFL. Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who had 72 tackles and five quarterback pressures this season, is also entering the draft.

There’s work to do to keep the chunk plays to a minimum next season.

