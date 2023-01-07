ESPN analysts discuss Clemson's 2023 class

During ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., ESPN analysts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill discussed Clemson’s 2023 signing class.

This year’s Under Armour All-America Game featured four Clemson signees, including one of the headliners of the Tigers’ 2023 class, Alabster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods.

“They’ve been outstanding in the defensive trenches, and to be able to get a difference-maker like Peter Woods has the tools to be will keep you in the national championship talk all the time,” Haubert said. “They’ve got the quarterback. I know you really like (Christopher) Vizzina a lot, Tom.”

“No question,” Luginbill responded. “Now listen, the sky’s not falling in Clemson, South Carolina, either, despite what people may think. They’re still recruiting at a very, very high level.”

Of the 27 total signees in Clemson’s 2023 class, nine are ESPN 300 prospects, with two of those in the top 50 in the ESPN 300 including one five-star recruit in Woods.

Woods (No. 9 overall) is the highest-ranked Clemson signee according to the ESPN 300 rankings, followed by Vizzina (No. 38) and defensive tackle Vic Burley (No. 76).

Along with Woods, defensive lineman David Ojiegbe, wide receiver Noble Johnson and linebacker Dee Crayton were Under Armour All-Americans this year.

Clemson’s 2023 class ranks No. 11 nationally by ESPN, while the class is No. 10 according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 9 according to Rivals.