Potter on loss: ‘Every point matters’

Longtime Clemson kicker B.T. Potter was visibly emotional after the Tigers’ disappointing loss in the Orange Bowl last week and talked with the media following a tough performance for the fifth-year senior in his last game as a Tiger.

“It was tough,” Potter said. “I felt like I had good preparation all week. Got here today and I thought I hit the ball well, and then I just got out there and things didn’t go my way. I had to get on the sideline and really think about it, and I think that may be part of the problem. Just trying to change something that I shouldn’t have changed, but that’s part of it and I’ll grow from it. Just thankful I got the opportunity to go back out there.”

The South Carolina native, who prior to the matchup against Tennessee had only missed three field goals all season, missed three costly field goals in the first half of play from 55 yards, 49 yards and 42 yards, respectively.

For Potter, it was a reminder that every kick matters in the grand scheme of things — a lesson the veteran unfortunately faced head on with missed field goals that likely would have completely changed the trajectory of the seventh-ranked Tigers’ eventual 31-14 loss to the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

“I think a little bit,” the kicker said regarding if missing the first field goal affected him mentally. “I let it get to me a little bit, and that’s just something that can’t happen at this level. Every point matters, every kick matters and you just got to make them count when you get out there.”

Despite his three missed kicks in the first half, Potter had the opportunity to come back out and make two — a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third — which allowed Potter to make program history despite a tough outing.

The two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist scored in a 54th consecutive game to break the Clemson record set by Chandler Catanzaro (53) from 2010-13, and with his 73 career field goals, surpassed Nelson Welch (1991-94), who had held the Clemson field goal record (72) since 1994.

“I was just sitting in there with some of the guys and was just reflecting on my career here… I’m just thankful,” Potter said with tears in his eyes. “A couple of years ago, you know, I just would have never thought that I’d really get this opportunity and I’m just thankful for everything that I’ve gotten here.”

Although his Clemson career has officially come to a close, Potter has a bright future ahead beginning with an invite to the NFL Combine later this spring.