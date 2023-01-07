Potter on loss: ‘Every point matters’

Longtime Clemson kicker B.T. Potter was visibly emotional after the Tigers’ disappointing loss in the Orange Bowl last week and talked with the media following a tough performance for the fifth-year senior in his last game as a Tiger.
“It was tough,” Potter said. “I felt like I had good preparation all week. Got here today and I thought I hit the ball well, and then I just got out there and things didn’t go my way. I had to get on the sideline and really think about it, and I think that may be part of the problem. Just trying to change something that I shouldn’t have changed, but that’s part of it and I’ll grow from it. Just thankful I got the opportunity to go back out there.”
The South Carolina native, who prior to the matchup against Tennessee had only missed three field goals all season, missed three costly field goals in the first half of play from 55 yards, 49 yards and 42 yards, respectively.
For Potter, it was a reminder that every kick matters in the grand scheme of things — a lesson the veteran unfortunately faced head on with missed field goals that likely would have completely changed the trajectory of the seventh-ranked Tigers’ eventual 31-14 loss to the sixth-ranked Volunteers.
“I think a little bit,” the kicker said regarding if missing the first field goal affected him mentally. “I let it get to me a little bit, and that’s just something that can’t happen at this level. Every point matters, every kick matters and you just got to make them count when you get out there.”
Despite his three missed kicks in the first half, Potter had the opportunity to come back out and make two — a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third — which allowed Potter to make program history despite a tough outing.
The two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist scored in a 54th consecutive game to break the Clemson record set by Chandler Catanzaro (53) from 2010-13, and with his 73 career field goals, surpassed Nelson Welch (1991-94), who had held the Clemson field goal record (72) since 1994.
“I was just sitting in there with some of the guys and was just reflecting on my career here… I’m just thankful,” Potter said with tears in his eyes. “A couple of years ago, you know, I just would have never thought that I’d really get this opportunity and I’m just thankful for everything that I’ve gotten here.”
Although his Clemson career has officially come to a close, Potter has a bright future ahead beginning with an invite to the NFL Combine later this spring.
Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!