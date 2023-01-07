Three Tigers ranked among ESPN's top 100 CFB players of 2022

ESPN this week published an article ranking the top 100 players of the 2022 college football season.

A trio of Clemson Tigers made the list, with defensive end Myles Murphy the highest-ranked among them at No. 33.

The projected first-round NFL draft pick recorded 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts) and earned a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022.

“Murphy quietly racked up 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the Clemson defense in 2022, but opposing coaches were quick to insist there was nothing quiet about his game,” the ESPN article stated. “A likely first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Murphy racked up double-digit TFLs in each of his three seasons with the Tigers.”

Clemson running back Will Shipley is also ranked in the top 50, checking in at No. 40 after an outstanding sophomore season that saw him become the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories.

Shipley was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

“It is no surprise Shipley had a breakout season for the Tigers, becoming the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions: running back, all-purpose and specialist,” ESPN wrote. “Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while adding 38 catches for 242 yards out of the backfield and 261 yards as a kickoff returner. His hurdle over a Louisville player on the way to a 25-yard touchdown this season was a highlight for the ages.”

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry also cracked the list, coming in at No. 81.

A second-team All-ACC selection by the league’s media and coaches, Henry started all 14 games for the Tigers this season.

“Henry’s baseline stats didn’t do justice to just how good he was,” ESPN wrote. “He finished the regular season with 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, but he also added 13 QB hurries, six pass breakups and 49 tackles, along with the ACC’s second-highest pressure rate (12.5%).”

