Former Tiger carted off the field

Football

January 8, 2023

Twitter was buzzing Sunday after a former Clemson great had to be carted off the field.  Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury as the Chargers battled the Broncos.

Williams was injured in a game that was meaningless and the staff caught the heat quickly.  Twitter was full of reports on the former Tigers’ injury.

The injury had to be scary for Williams who had to sit out the 2015 season at Clemson when he broke a small bone in his neck.  In 2016 Williams led the Tigers with 98 catches for 1,361 yards, while catching a team-high 11 touchdowns.

