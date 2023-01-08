Former Tiger carted off the field

Twitter was buzzing Sunday after a former Clemson great had to be carted off the field. Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury as the Chargers battled the Broncos.

Williams was injured in a game that was meaningless and the staff caught the heat quickly. Twitter was full of reports on the former Tigers’ injury.

Scary news for the #Chargers WR Mike Williams being carted off the field in denver! pic.twitter.com/PUYr3ujoWW — Jayson Ortiz (@Jayson_ortiz) January 8, 2023

Organizational failure by the Chargers today as Mike Williams and Joey Bosa injured in a meaningless game. And very fortunate one of the big hits on Herbert didn't result in something serious. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) January 9, 2023

This should have been an easy, stress free Sunday for Chargers fans. If Mike Williams misses even a single game because he was out there for a FIFTH offensive drive in a meaningless game, this game is an unmitigated disaster. Totally avoidable. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 8, 2023

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley decided to play the starters despite being locked in their playoff spot.#BoltUp WR Mike Williams had a back injury and had to be carted off. He could face some heat if the Chargers don't fair well in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZdnGQ2J50o — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 9, 2023

The video in the tunnel was even more concerning than the fact that Mike Williams was carted off. Even when the cart arrived at the locker room, he was struggling to even stand up. A complete error in judgment for Staley. It’s indefensible, really. — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) January 8, 2023

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered back spasms, but MRI was negative, and he should be available for playoff game versus Jaguars, per source. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2023

LA Chargers’ WR, Mike Williams’ back injury is believed to be mild with coaches saying “He’ll be Ok.” LAC can NOT have another injury on Offense! Especially not Mike Williams! #NFL @NFL — Ray Juray III (@rjuray3) January 9, 2023

Sources describe Chargers WR Mike Williams’ back injury as minor, believed to have suffered a spasm. X-ray was negative. ‘He’ll be OK,’ a source said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 9, 2023

The injury had to be scary for Williams who had to sit out the 2015 season at Clemson when he broke a small bone in his neck. In 2016 Williams led the Tigers with 98 catches for 1,361 yards, while catching a team-high 11 touchdowns.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

