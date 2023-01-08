Former Tigers end season with a strong performance

Football

Former Tigers end season with a strong performance

January 8, 2023

Saturday was the last game of the year for both Hunter Renfrow and Clelin Ferrell.

Despite the season not ending how they would have hoped. when the Raiders lost to the Chiefs 31-13 both Tigers had pretty solid games.

Renfrow had 7 receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown while Ferrell finished with 3 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 TFL.

Renfrow finished the year with 36 receptions for 330 yards and 2 Td’s. By far his least productive year as a pro.

Ferrell finished the year with 26 tackles and two sacks.

