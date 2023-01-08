Goodwin: 'Excited for what the future holds' for versatile freshman

Clemson’s defense got it share of contributions from true freshmen this season, including a versatile linebacker that has first-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin encouraged about what’s to come.

Wade Woodaz played in all 14 games, tallying 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He finished it with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

“Wade’s a tremendous young player,” Goodwin said. “He’s got a bright future. There’s some things that he could’ve done better, but I’m excited for what the future holds for him.”

Goodwin said it was during fall camp when he realized Woodaz would likely have a chance to contribute immediately even with Barrett Carter, a rising sophomore, and star linebacker Trenton Simpson, who could play inside or out, ahead of him on the depth chart at the Sam ‘backer spot. But it wasn’t just the second level of the defense where Woodaz had opportunity.

Woodaz may have signed as a three-star linebacker prospect in the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, but the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder also lined up at safety during his prep days at Jesuit (Florida) High. When Clemson went up against North Carolina’s pass-happy offense in the ACC championship game, part of Goodwin’s game plan was to heavily utilize more three-man fronts in order to have a fifth defensive back on the field on most snaps.

That was Woodaz, who lined up at safety in his lone start of the season. When Carter moved inside to fill in for the injured Simpson against Louisville earlier in the season, Woodaz helped out at Sam by playing what was a season-high 20 snaps for him at the time.

Woodaz finished the season with three pass breakups and a forced fumble. His versatility also showed up on special teams, where he was responsible for one of Clemson’s five blocked kicks.

“He had some guys ahead of him with Trenton and Barrett and some of those guys (at linebacker), but whatever situation you throw him in, he’s always prepared and he’s willing and able to do whatever is asked for him,” Goodwin said.

With Simpson off to the NFL, Carter will likely make the permanent move to the Will ‘backer position, which would leave the Sam position open heading into the fall. After a promising first season, it may be Woodaz’s for the taking.

