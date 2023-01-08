NFL analyst shows love to Renfrow

A former NFL player and current analyst showed some love to Hunter Renfrow this week via social media.

Brian Baldinger took to Twitter, showing appreciation for Renfrow’s route-running prowess and breaking down one of the former Clemson receiver’s impressive routes against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

“When you watch Hunter Renfrow run a route, you just have to appreciate what he can do,” said Baldinger, a current NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman who had a 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Added Baldinger of Renfrow, a 2021 Pro Bowler: “Doesn’t matter who you put on him. Special route runner right there.”

Now in his fourth season with the Raiders, Renfrow has 237 catches for 2,566 yards and 16 touchdowns in his NFL career since being drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

You can watch Baldinger break down a route from Renfrow against the 49ers below:

.@Raiders #HunterRenfrow with this route! Everything clicking on offense the way we imagined it in July. #49ers seemed helpless to stop them. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wLxXFTVUUH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

