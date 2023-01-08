No linebacker better than Carter in bowl season

No linebacker graded out better than Clemson’s Barrett Carter during this year’s bowl games, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF College shared on Twitter that Carter is the highest-graded linebacker from bowl season with a grade of 91.2.

Carter earned a spot on PFF’s All-Bowl Team for his performance in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee, when he led the Tigers with 10 tackles (one for loss), a sack and two pass breakups.

It marked a strong finish to what was an outstanding sophomore campaign for Carter that saw him collect a fourth-team All-America nod from Phil Steele, as well as first-team All-ACC honors from Steele and Pro Football Focus.

The former five-star prospect from Georgia was credited by the coaching staff with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) — tied for third-most on the team — to go with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

Barrett Carter: Top graded LB from this years bowl games🐅 pic.twitter.com/0ohhi6hq8f — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

