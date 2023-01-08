Watch: Dexter Lawrence mic'd up vs. the Colts

Watch: Dexter Lawrence mic'd up vs. the Colts

Football

Watch: Dexter Lawrence mic'd up vs. the Colts

By January 8, 2023 10:12 am

By |

Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was mic’d up during the New York Giants’ Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, when the 2022 Pro Bowler had a big performance while posting five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

You can check out “Sexy Dexy” mic’d up vs. the Colts below and at the following link: LINK.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store.  These have reflective properties just like real road signs.  Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
17hr

NC State has added a quarterback from the transfer portal that is very familiar with the Atlantic Coast Conference. Saturday former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced that he is heading to play for (…)

reply
22hr

Statistically speaking, Clemson’s defense had a solid 2022. But there’s one troublesome area that the Tigers still need to shore up heading into next season. Under the direction of first-year (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home