Watch: Dexter Lawrence mic'd up vs. the Colts

Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was mic’d up during the New York Giants’ Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, when the 2022 Pro Bowler had a big performance while posting five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

You can check out “Sexy Dexy” mic’d up vs. the Colts below and at the following link: LINK.

Do your dance, Sexy Dexy 😏 Watch mic'd up: https://t.co/PpUA5brth5 pic.twitter.com/ixZyn3XdvH — New York Giants (@Giants) January 5, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

