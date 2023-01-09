Clemson OL target, top-50 national recruit sets commitment date

A Clemson offensive line target, ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2024 class, has set his decision date.

Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) four-star Kam Pringle announced via social media Monday afternoon that he will make his commitment on Jan. 22 at his high school.

Last week, Pringle released a top six featuring Clemson along with Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class last June and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Pringle. He visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and returned to campus during the season.

Pringle is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2024 class by ESPN (No. 32), Rivals (No. 39) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 46). He is considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle in his class by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite.

