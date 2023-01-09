Clemson outside of top 15 in this national writer's final AP Poll ballot

Before the final AP Top 25 rankings come out following the College Football Playoff national championship game, a national college football writer posted his final AP Top 25 ballot.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has Clemson outside of his top 15, ranking the Tigers at No. 18.

Clemson won its seventh ACC title in the last eight seasons with a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3, but McMurphy has another ACC team — Florida State — ranked eight spots ahead of the Tigers at No. 10. The Seminoles, who lost 34-28 to Clemson in Tallahassee on Oct. 15, beat Oklahoma 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 poll was released following the conclusion of Monday’s national championship game.

Clemson finished the season 11-3 after losing to Tennessee 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 but finished a perfect 9-0 in ACC play this season. Clemson became only the third FBS program ever to post 12 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

My final @AP_Top25 ballot 1-Georgia

2-TCU

3-Michigan

4-Ohio St

5-Tennessee

6-Bama

7-Washington

8-Penn St

9-Oregon St

10-FSU

11-Tulane

12-Oregon

13-Utah

14-Kansas St

15-USC

16-Notre Dame

17-LSU

18-Clemson

19-Troy

20-Fresno St

21-Miss St

22-Pitt

23-Minnesota

24-Texas Tech

25-Duke — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2023

