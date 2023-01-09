Ferrell reflects on best national championship game memory

Clelin Ferrell spent four years at Clemson from 2015-18 and helped the Tigers take home national championship hardware in two of those campaigns.

After Clemson won its first national title since 1981 with a thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, Ferrell and the Tigers returned to the top of the college football mountain again in 2018 when they dominated the Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship to cap a perfect 15-0 season.

Ferrell, the former Clemson star defensive end who just finished up his fourth NFL season with the Raiders, reflected on that 2018 national title game in a recent interview with Raiders.com’s Eddie Paskal.

Ferrell was asked what his best memory is, or what the first thing that comes to his mind is, when he thinks about either of the two national championships that he won with the Tigers.

“I think for me, it was the second time we won one,” Ferrell said of the 44-16 victory over Alabama in the 2018 national championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

“That’s when it really soaked in, because I got to go out with that being my last game. It was a lot of – I don’t want to say I was teary eyed – but it was a lot of emotion going into the game, mainly because I didn’t want to go out on a loss. You’re playing Alabama, we were playing against Tua (Tagovailoa). So it was a major, major thing, and they were supposed to be ‘the greatest Bama team ever,’ you know what I’m saying. So it was just like a major, major emotion ride, like man, we’re going to go out the right way. And I think just blessed enough that we did that.”

Ferrell, who had four tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in that national championship game, completed his Clemson career with 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, 51 quarterback pressures, seven pass breakups and five caused fumbles over 44 games (all starts).

You can check out Ferrell’s full interview with Paskal on the “Upon Further Review” show here: LINK.

