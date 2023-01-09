Good news for Michigan

The Michigan football program got some good news on Monday.

Star running back and unanimous first-team All-American Blake Corum announced that he is returning to play for the Wolverines next season.

As a junior this season, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to being named a Doak Walker Award finalist. He was ranked as the No. 5 draft-eligible running back by ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

Corum sustained a knee injury in Michigan’s game against Illinois on Nov. 19 and attempted to play the following week in the Wolverines’ regular season finale against Ohio State, but had to leave the game after receiving a couple of carries. After undergoing surgery on his knee, he missed the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. TCU.

In the last two seasons, Corum has totaled 2,415 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

