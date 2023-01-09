What They Are Saying: Lawrence leads Jaguars to Playoffs

In just his second season in Jacksonville Trevor Lawrence has helped lead the Jaguars to the playoffs. With the victory Saturday night over the Titans Jacksonville will host a wildcard game next weekend.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson great on Twitter.

“Job’s not finished” – Kobe Bryant

– Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/GXExH6qdBP — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 4, 2023

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: “We earned it” Bonus: “you made it sound weird” – context within video: pic.twitter.com/zJ9BcHRzEt — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 8, 2023

The accuracy and ball placement of Trevor Lawrence 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/aMgS4GOTk9 — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) January 8, 2023

Clemson fans… if I told you these two things a couple months ago, which would have surprised you more? Trevor Lawrence leading the Jags to the Playoffs or the Clemson men getting off to a 5-0 ACC start… — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) January 8, 2023

JAGS ARE ON THE BOARD! Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for the TD 🎯 (via @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/dYf50uPVHd — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

.@Jaguars @JaguarsUK @Trevorlawrencee to @ChristianKirk01 on 3-13. This is how you attack in the Postseason. Scream off the LOS; protect the QB! Complete the dart for +16 and move on to the next set of downs #duval #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Pp6KUTDDns — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 9, 2023