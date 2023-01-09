What They Are Saying: Lawrence leads Jaguars to Playoffs

By January 9, 2023 10:14 am

In just his second season in Jacksonville Trevor Lawrence has helped lead the Jaguars to the playoffs.  With the victory Saturday night over the Titans Jacksonville will host a wildcard game next weekend.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson great on Twitter.

