Where is Clemson in these way-too-early top 25 rankings?

It’s that time of year again. With the 2022 college football season coming to a close, way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season are already starting to circulate online.

A number of outlets have released their way-too-early rankings for next season, including Sporting News, which has Clemson outside the top 10 and just inside the top 15 at No. 14.

“Is this disrespecting the ACC champions?” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “Clemson went 3-3 in its last six games with losses to Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee. Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley form what should be a prolific backfield, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads a defense that will have to retool up front after Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy entered the 2023 NFL Draft. Clemson and Florida State will battle for the ACC title. It’s on Dabo Swinney to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years.”

Athlon Sports is only slightly higher on Clemson in its way-too-early top 25, with the Tigers checking in at No. 13.

“The Tigers have won 10 or more games for 12 consecutive seasons but have missed the CFB Playoff in back-to-back years,” Athlon’s Steven Lassan wrote. “With Florida State’s recent improvement, combined with the question marks surrounding Clemson in ’23, coach Dabo Swinney’s team may not rank as the preseason favorite in the ACC. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is one of the ACC’s rising stars, and running back Will Shipley will be one of the top playmakers in the conference. However, the Tigers need the receiving corps and offensive line to take a step forward to return to the playoff. Better play up front will be a challenge with left tackle Jordan McFadden off to the NFL. As usual, Clemson’s defense will rank among the best in the ACC. But coordinator Wes Goodwin must replace tackle Bryan Bresee, end Myles Murphy, and linebacker Trenton Simpson. Safety Andrew Mukuba, tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are back as key defenders for ’22.”

As for Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the longtime college football writer has Clemson inside the top 10 at No. 9 in his too-early top 25.

McMurphy, Athlon and Sporting News all have Clemson as the second-highest-ranked ACC team in their way-too-early top 25s behind Florida State (No. 4 by McMurphy, No. 6 by Athlon and No. 12 by Sporting News).

Clemson went 11-3 (9-0 ACC) in 2022 and won its seventh ACC championship in the last eight seasons but missed the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row after making it every year from 2015-20. The seventh-ranked Tigers fell 31-14 to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl to end the 2022 campaign.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

