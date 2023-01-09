Will Clemson's top 3-point shooter return this week?

As Clemson’s men’s basketball team aims to maintain its first-place status in the ACC this week, one of the Tigers’ top offensive weapons continues to be on the mend.

Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC) is off to one of its best starts to the conference portion of its schedule in program history despite being without junior guard Alex Hemenway, the Tigers’ top 3-point shooter at 50% from beyond the arc. Hemenway, who’s averaging 9.8 points per game, has missed four consecutive games while dealing with a bout of plantar fasciitis.

After pulling off a pair of Quad 1 road wins last week, the Tigers are returning to Littlejohn Coliseum this week for another pair of prime opportunities. First up is a date with Louisville on Wednesday before No. 24 Duke pays a visit Saturday.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday there’s been some recent progress in Hemenway’s rehab but that he’s still not expected to be available for either game.

“Alex is doing a little better here the last couple of days, but he’s still a little ways away,” Brownell said. “He won’t play against Louisville, and I don’t know about Duke. I’d say unlikely. But he’s doing a little better.”

Hemenway last played against Richmond on Dec. 18, but Clemson has been able to overcome his absence with significant contributions from other veteran players.

Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson (15.4 points, 10 rebounds) has come up big for the Tigers in particular, recording a double-double in each of Clemson’s last four games. Chase Hunter (14.6 points), PJ Hall (12.5) and Brevin Galloway (10.1) are also averaging double figures.

