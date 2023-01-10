Clemson transfer commits to new home

A former Clemson defender has found a new college home.

Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech.

Reuben entered the transfer portal last week.

As a redshirt junior for the Tigers in 2022, Reuben was credited with two tackles and a blocked field goal in 56 defensive snaps over eight games.

The Kansas City, Mo., native recorded 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) at Clemson from 2019-22.

A former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Reuben was ranked as the sixth-best overall player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports coming out of Park Hill South High School and ranked as 28th-best defensive end in the nation by that site.

