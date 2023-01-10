Clemson's ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll

The final AP Top 25 poll was released following the conclusion of Monday’s national championship game.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) is ranked No. 13 in the final AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll following conference championship weekend, when they won their seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons with a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the conference title game on Dec. 3.

Tennessee, which beat Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, stayed put at No. 6 in the final AP Top 25. Penn State, Washington, Tulane and Utah round out the rest of the top 10, in that order, while the top five is comprised of Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama, respectively.

Florida State (No. 11) is the highest-ranked ACC team in the final AP Top 25, with Pittsburgh (No. 22) the only other team in the conference besides Clemson that finished in the top 25.

You can see the full final AP Top 25 below:

18 Notre Dame (9-4) IA Independents 1 535 19 Troy (12-2) Sun Belt 4 322 20 Mississippi State (9-4) SEC 4 320 21 UCLA (9-4) Pac-12 3 243 22 Pittsburgh (9-4) ACC – 233 23 South Carolina (8-5) SEC 3 180 24 Fresno State (10-4) Mountain West – 164 25 Texas (8-5) Big 12 4 95 Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1

