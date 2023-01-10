Tigers make the cut for top Palmetto State prospect

Clemson made the cut Tuesday for a top prospect from the Palmetto State.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Josiah Thompson announced a top six featuring Clemson along with Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior, who holds close to two dozen total offers, recently explained to The Clemson Insider why the Tigers are among his favorites.

“Clemson will always be there because I can represent South Carolina either at Clemson and South Carolina,” he said. “Two of the best conferences in the land.”

“Clemson (would) be most definitely a school I (would) love to continue my career at,” he added.

Thompson – the country’s No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 58 overall prospect in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings – has made multiple trips to Tiger Town.

“What stood out about Clemson is the campus,” he said of the visits, “and it being a close family.”

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

