What They Are Saying: Tigers shine again in final week of NFL regular season

Former Clemson stars across the league showed out once again in the final week of the regular season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in NFL Week 18:

others might ask “how did he do that?” we say “because he’s @RenfrowHunter.” pic.twitter.com/MwYIobLAJO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 7, 2023

Hunter Renfrow gained 10 more yards after this 😯 pic.twitter.com/v9wqbo2DZ1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 7, 2023

Of course it was on third down 🎰@renfrowhunter for six! 📺 ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/fyYCEFJLUF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2023

Hunter Renfrow with a catch in first half vs. Chiefs. Renfrow now has at least one catch in 100 straight games over his Clemson and NFL career, his last 43 at Clemson 56 straight regular season NFL games and one NFL playoff game. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 7, 2023

escapes the pocket and improvs for 6 📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/GiSFjkTR63 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 8, 2023

"You Shall Not Pass", solid year from our captain @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/qmDW2BLJ1N — Dave Archer (@archerqb16) January 9, 2023

"We didn't want this to be our last week with this team." 🗣️ An elated Christian Wilkins spoke with Pam Oliver following the @MiamiDolphins' 11-6 victory over the Jets. pic.twitter.com/2JlGUD9XWY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

What does 110% look like? You know it when you see it. @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/CdHHLecr0n — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2023

Isaiah Simmons 4th sack of the season. The former 8th overall pick also has 2 picks, 2 forced fumbles and a defensive TD on the season. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 8, 2023

The offseason acquisition of Shaq Lawson has been huge down the stretch. He’s become a starter since Von Miller went down and has continued his prowess vs the run, but also added some pass rush pop. A needed reinforcement#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 8, 2023

