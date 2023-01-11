Brownell challenges fans ahead of Clemson’s return home

It’s been nearly a full calendar year since Clemson last sold out a men’s basketball game.

Brad Brownell is calling on the Tiger faithful to change that this week.

Off to its best start in ACC play in 26 years, Clemson is returning home in sole possession of first place in the league standings. That doesn’t mean much just five games into the conference slate, but the Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) have a chance to stay there for the time being with two games in front of what Clemson’s veteran coach hopes will be capacity crowds inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

“Just getting folks there and excited about what we’re doing,” Brownell said. “Littlejohn, when it’s sold out, is an incredible place to play. We hope that it is both times this week.”

Clemson hasn’t had a home sellout since Duke came to town last February, but the Tigers are the talk of the ACC at the moment because of their own play rather than who they’re playing. Brownell sensed it during Monday’s ACC coaches teleconference when he fielded questions from media members for more than 10 minutes about his team, which has won its first five ACC games for the first time since doing so during the 1996-97 season.

“Hopefully that’s the benefit of us playing well and being atop the league is that there’s energy and enthusiasm for our program,” Brownell said. “Obviously this might be the most questions I’ve ever been asked on one of these in 13 years (as Clemson’s coach), so that probably speaks to it a little bit.”

The chatter figures to only intensify if Clemson takes care of business at home this week. First up is a date with Louisville on Wednesday before Duke returns to Littlejohn on Saturday. Louisville is winless in the league under first-year coach Kenny Pane. But Duke, sitting at 22nd in the updated NET rankings, will provide the Tigers with their latest chance at a Quad 1 win.

At the moment, Clemson has three Quad 1 wins after picking up a pair on the road last week against Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Tigers are a combined 4-1 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.

Littljohn has a seating capacity of roughly 9,000. The highest-attended home game so far this season was when 6,599 fans took in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest on Dec. 2.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

