Clemson WR announces future plans

A Clemson wide receiver has announced his NFL decision.

Joseph Ngata revealed via social media Wednesday night that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I want to thank Coach Swinney for giving me the opportunity to play football at Clemson University,” Ngata wrote. “I also can’t thank Coach Grisham, Coach Scott, the support staff, my teammates, and the Clemson fans enough for helping me along this journey the past four years. It is with great excitement and gratitude that I announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

As a senior in 2022, Ngata posted career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and added two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).

The former five-star prospect from Folsom, Calif., is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games (25 starts) from 2019-22.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl announced the addition of Ngata last Thursday.

