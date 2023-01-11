Former Tiger finds new home in pro football

A former Clemson running back has found a new home in pro football.

The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League announced this week that they have signed a former Tiger in Tavien Feaster.

Feaster previously played with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2022, when he rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries in two games.

The Spartanburg, S.C., native was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. While he was on the practice squad for most of that season, he got promoted to the active roster that November.

Feaster has also had NFL stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and the New York Giants from 2016-2020.

Feaster played his first three college seasons at Clemson (2016-18), where he was part of two national championship teams and ran for 1,363 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries over 41 games. He then transferred to South Carolina for his senior season and led the Gamecocks with 672 rushing yards.

New Additions 🏈#BCLions add three to the roster: 🇺🇸 RB Tavien Feaster

🇺🇸 QB Vad Lee

🇨🇦 OL Will St. Hubert MORE INFO 👉🏾https://t.co/idrInfk7My pic.twitter.com/ZTXW8xNBQ1 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 10, 2023

